Necessary investments have to be made in order to develop Guyana-Minister Rodrigues

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues MP, has said it is critical for the Government to make the necessary investments to ensure the further development of the country.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and water, Susan Rodrigues MP addressing the parents and students of St. Margaret’s Primary School

The Minister was at the time overlooking the distribution of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant at the Winfer Gardens Primary School on Wednesday morning.

“If we are going to have a prosperous country, if we are going to have a country that will move from a third world country to a first world country or to a developing country, we have to make the necessary investments in the human resources. We have to make the necessary investments in the people, we have to make the necessary investments in our children.”

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and water, Susan Rodrigues MP handing over one of the cash grants to a parent

Minister Rodrigues said the reintroduction of the programme is a commitment by the Government. She noted that the amount will be increased incrementally over the next few years.

The Minister said the PPP/C Administration has prioritised the education sector.

“We choose as a top priority, every year we’re in office to give the biggest budgetary allocation to education. That is a track record that we have. We have always invested the most money on education because the value of that is long term”, she said.

A parent collecting the cash grant

Further, the Minister noted that the investments and preparations made today will equip the children to take hold of the opportunities that will come along with Guyana’s development in the future.

“That preparation has to start now. It should have started before but we are going to ensure that our country catches up. And so that investment in our children and that preparation not only in our children but in our adult population; promoting education among our adult population as well, we can see the long-term benefits of that and that is ensuring our people can participate in those sectors.”

She added that while the programme may not look like a huge initiative to some, $19,000 can go a long way in ensuring that students remain in the school system.

Parents told DPI that they are grateful for this timely initiative.

Parents and students of St. Margaret’s Primary School

Seon Gibson said, “it’s appreciated that they could assist some of the families that wouldn’t be able to get this stuff in order, but it’s a good thing that they are doing…Well its basically for school supplies, their uniforms, their school books.”

Another parent, Simone Bassil shared similar sentiments.

“Like many other parents I’m grateful for it, it came at a time when you know, any amount of cash is needed by parents to offset expenses or do whatever the kids would want to do,” she related.

The Minister also visited the St. Margaret’s Primary school.