New Amsterdam Hospital doctor, two nurses suspended

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony says the doctor and two nurses involved in a delivery which resulted in the death of a 31-year-old Vanessa Lewis-Sahadeo and her baby have been suspended.

During Thursday’s COVID-19 update, Minister Anthony said an investigation into the incident found the team to have been negligent. The baby died on Friday at the New Amsterdam Hospital, while the mother who was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation succumbed there.

“We have a standing committee called the Maternal Review Committee and they had the opportunity of going there Sunday and they were able to interview everyone who was connected with the challenges that we have there and they have since issued a report, and based on that report, we strongly believe that the doctor who is in charge of the patient seemed to be negligent, and we also believe that the nurses who were involved were also negligent.

Based on these findings that were issued by this committee, I’m taking immediate steps to suspend that doctor who was involved with this case and two of the nurses who were involved,” he said.

Minister Anthony said there will be some follow up actions, which would be announced later.

The Maternal Mortality Review Committee investigating the incident is chaired by Gynaecologist and Obstetrician, Dr. Neville Gobin. Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Narine Singh is also a member of the Committee, which includes other specialists.