New ‘Scholar’s Academy’ to diversify education delivery in the Corentyne

-Aligns with govt’s efforts in sector

Every child is entitled to education, and the opportunity to thrive and succeed in their passions. This remains a priority of the PPP/C Administration. Bringing this concept to realisation cannot be a solitary endeavour. It requires a holistic approach with capable parties working alongside the government to provide each child with the learning opportunities that prepare them to make valuable contributions to society.

Padmanee Sharma, MD, PhD

One such capable party is Abraham’s Tent Inc, a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing educational opportunities for underprivileged children in the Corentyne area. Scholar’s Academy is geared towards equipping and empowering these children with the necessary tools to overcome poverty and empower the next generation.

The organisation was founded by Padmanee Sharma, MD, PhD, and her family in 2007.

Since its establishment, Abraham’s Tent has been committed to aiding Guyana’s youth. This goal is being further advanced with the establishment of ‘Scholar’s Academy’, a school located at No. 74 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The Scholar’s Academy is set to provide a well-rounded education to students in Grades One-Four. The institution hones in on an individualised approach to education, through the maintenance of smaller classrooms and seeking out highly-qualified and experienced educators.

The Scholar’s Academy in No. 74 Village, Corentyne, Berbice

As time progresses, the vision is to expand these services to Grades Five-Twelve. The intention is to expand the curriculum to include performing arts, vocational and technical training, as well as sustainable agricultural courses. Additionally, future endeavours include creating classes and hiring teachers for special needs children, constructing a high school building, and building a gymnasium and outdoor swimming pool with all the necessary amenities to give students a well-rounded experience.

In past years, Abraham’s Tent has been making its mark -tutoring students preparing for regional examinations, providing financial awards to students attending the Upper Corentyne Technical Institute, and donating art books to the Burrowes School of Art in Georgetown.

Further, the organisation has remained staunch in putting economically disadvantaged high school students on the front burner with the establishment of the Sharmallison Scholarship Programme, to provide funding to this vulnerable group.

Sharma launched this scholarship programme alongside her husband, Dr. James Allison, who is an Immunologist and Nobel Laureate.

Dr. Allison was awarded the Nobel prize in 2018 in Physiology for the discovery of cancer therapy. His notable discoveries have been instrumental in paving the way for the emerging field of immune checkpoint blockade therapy for cancer. He is also a member of the National Academies of Science and Medicine. His current work seeks to improve immune checkpoint blockade therapies and identify new targets to unleash the immune system to eradicate cancer.

The scholarship programme is a direct extension of their belief that every child deserves the opportunity to learn.

Moreover, since 2019, with the help of its founders, the organisation has provided approximately $500,000 in college scholarships to high school students through donor contributions.

These accomplishments go hand in hand with the government’s efforts to make education accessible to all. Measures such as the GOAL scholarships, ‘Because We Care’ cash grant, school feeding programme, and heavy investments in Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET).

