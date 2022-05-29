New Wismar/Mackenzie Bridge among major infrastructural works for Region 10

Residents of Linden, Region 10 can look forward to a new Wismar/Mackenzie bridge,for which the contract will go out to tender before year-end.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo during the meeting with Region 10 residents

This announcement was made on Saturday by Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo when he addressed a large gathering at the Watooka Guest House, Linden.

The Vice President said the bridge,is part of a number of massive infrastructural projects that will be undertaken in the region.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo addressing residents at Watooka Guest House, Linden, Region 10

“We are now designing a new bridge to cross the river here now and that would be tendered way before the end of the year. That alone is over US $300 million that we’d be spending from Soesdyke to Mabura, including the bridge,” the VP explained.

The US$300 million investment for the region includes the paving of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway at the cost of US$120 million, with funding from the Islamic Development Bank, which Dr. Jagdeo said is expected to be finalised in June.

Just recently a US$190 million contract was signed with a Brazilian contracting firm for the construction of the Linden to Mabura Road.

Residents during the meeting at Watooka Guest House, Linden, Region 10

Additionally, the Vice President disclosed that the government will be investing $1 billion to develop the community roads in the region. This represents an increase from the initial $550 million which was earmarked for the region.

“That is the biggest allocation to the region ever in our history for roads, but when I came here people were very concerned about roads so when I went back, we increased it from $550 million to $1 billion which will be spent on community roads and small roads,” the Vice President pointed out to the residents.

Dr. Jagdeo conducted a follow up visit to the region to officially launch the part-time jobs and small business grants initiatives.

He also listened to the concerns of residents and highlighted the government’s development vision for the region and country as a whole.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

