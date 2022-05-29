New Wismar/Mackenzie Bridge among major infrastructural works for Region 10
Residents of Linden, Region 10 can look forward to a new Wismar/Mackenzie bridge,for which the contract will go out to tender before year-end.
This announcement was made on Saturday by Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo when he addressed a large gathering at the Watooka Guest House, Linden.
The Vice President said the bridge,is part of a number of massive infrastructural projects that will be undertaken in the region.
“We are now designing a new bridge to cross the river here now and that would be tendered way before the end of the year. That alone is over US $300 million that we’d be spending from Soesdyke to Mabura, including the bridge,” the VP explained.
The US$300 million investment for the region includes the paving of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway at the cost of US$120 million, with funding from the Islamic Development Bank, which Dr. Jagdeo said is expected to be finalised in June.
Just recently a US$190 million contract was signed with a Brazilian contracting firm for the construction of the Linden to Mabura Road.
Additionally, the Vice President disclosed that the government will be investing $1 billion to develop the community roads in the region. This represents an increase from the initial $550 million which was earmarked for the region.
“That is the biggest allocation to the region ever in our history for roads, but when I came here people were very concerned about roads so when I went back, we increased it from $550 million to $1 billion which will be spent on community roads and small roads,” the Vice President pointed out to the residents.
Dr. Jagdeo conducted a follow up visit to the region to officially launch the part-time jobs and small business grants initiatives.
He also listened to the concerns of residents and highlighted the government’s development vision for the region and country as a whole.