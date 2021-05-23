No drug shortage at Kumaka District Hospital – Dr. Mahadeo

– all medicines delivered

Director-General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo, says there is no drug shortage at the Kumaka District Hospital in the Moruca sub-region, Barima-Waini (Region One) as the facility has been fully restocked with the medications requested.

Dr. Mahadeo visited the hospital on Wednesday, ahead of his medical outreach and COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the region. The Director-General was given a full report on the recently restocked pharmacy by Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Steven Cheefoon and pharmacy assistant, Ms. Serena Welcome.

Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo engages pharmacy assistant, Ms. Serena Welcome at the Kumaka hospital.

“At Kumaka District Hospital, our cribs are full, we have sufficient amount of medicines to cater for the period that we would have requested for, so they are filled 100 per cent, we don’t have any shortage of essential and vital medicines,” Dr. Cheefoon reported.

Dr. Mahadeo said Region One has come a long way and promised that the Health Ministry would ensure supplies are delivered on time.

Medication about to be delivered to the Kumaka hospital

“So for that, we have to do proper forecasting, and this is where Dr. Cheefoon will help you to do your forecasting. Basically, this is a district hospital, so you should have three months in stock; you are not going to have that for the time being, so let us ensure that you have at least one month in stock when you order,” Dr, Mahadeo said.

The PPP/C Government unearthed some $10 billion in expired drugs at the central bond in Region Four last year. That discovery prompted an audit of all the regional bonds, of which Region One was found to have had $22.6 million in expired drugs and supplies.

The restocked Kumaka hospital pharmacy

That report will soon be submitted to Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony.

Meanwhile, Dr. Cheefoon noted that the region would soon employ a pharmacist. He said the aim is to have a pharmacist at every hospital and more pharmacy assistants to work at medical outreaches to remote communities.

This, he said, is in keeping with the mandate of President Dr. Mohamed Ali for equal access to healthcare for every Guyanese, regardless of their geographic location.