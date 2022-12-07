No fare increase for water taxis

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has noted with concern that some operators are requesting more than the approved fare of one hundred dollars ($100.00) for this service. This must stop immediately. Passengers travelling between Georgetown and Vreed-en-Hoop via water taxis are advised that there is no increase in the fare for this route

MARAD wishes to advise the general public, that the fare for water taxis operating in the following areas remains the same, that is:

1. Georgetown/Vreed-en-Hoop – $100 2. Parika/Supernaam – $1300 3. Parika/Wakenaam – $1000 4. Parika/Leguan – $500 5. Parika/Bartica – $2500

MARAD hereby warns boat operators who engage in demanding increased fares that disciplinary action will be taken against you.

Passengers are therefore encouraged to report any boat operator who continues to act in contravention of this notice.

