“No Mask, No Ride” in public transportation

—as Gov’t ups campaign to tackle COVID-19

The Guyana National Road Safety Council (GNRSC) has thrown its support behind the Government’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 with the launch of the “No Mask, No Ride” campaign for public transportation.

Minister of Public Affairs within the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Kwame McCoy said he had shared the idea with GNRSC and it was quickly adopted.

Minister of Public Affairs within the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Kwame McCoy GNRSC’s Coordinator, Ms. Ramona Doergen

The Minister made these statements today at the launch of the GNRSC’s competition for the 2020 to 2021 theme.

Minister McCoy said the principle is simple, “No Mask, No Ride”. If you do not have on a mask, you do not get into the minibus. It is the conductor and the driver who should ensure that it does not happen. If you are going into a vehicle and you see people without mask then do not join the vehicle.”

He noted too that the guidelines are in keeping with the COVID-19 emergency measures which states: “No person shall, without reasonable excuse, be without a face mask fitted to cover the nose, mouth and chin when the person is in public or the person is travelling in a vehicle, vessel or aircraft.”

Minister McCoy noted the public has been provided with all of the relevant information to protect themselves in several advertisements and other programmes.

“When I assess the amount of ads, infomercials and programmes we have on COVID-19, none of it is short of information; none of it is short of telling you what is the situation, none of it is short of telling you that you will die if you do not wear a mask,” Minister McCoy said.

While the Government is leading the campaign to curb the transmission of the disease by implementing curfews and other measures, each individual must also take steps to protect themselves.

Meanwhile, GNRSC’s Coordinator, Ms. Ramona Doergen said reducing the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation is critical since 75 per cent of the population use this mode of transportation.

As such, the GNRSC is partnering with the Guyana Police force Traffic Department to help ensure that drivers are informed about the COVID-19 measures.

“This is where we would be going out there along with the police and the media and we are not only looking for the drunk drivers, the police will also ensure the COVID ordinance of the Ministry of Health is followed,” Ms. Doergen said.

To date, Guyana has 3,292 positive cases of COVID-19 with 98 deaths. There are 939 persons in home isolation, 159 in institutional isolation and 15 in the intensive care unit. A total of 15,360 tests have been conducted.

On Thursday last, Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips launched ‘Operation CoviCurb’ to promote and enforce adherence to the emergency measures aimed at stemming the spread of COVD-19. Since then, personnel from the Joint Services have fanned out across the country to interact with the populace, educate them about reducing the spread of the disease and to distribute masks. This activity will be held countrywide for one month.