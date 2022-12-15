Ogle to Haags Bosch four-lane road to create new opportunities for development

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill said the over US$106 million four-lane road project from Ogle to Haags Bosch will create new opportunities for development, which will enhance the lives of citizen’s and improve traffic management and efficiency.

The minister was addressing residents at the public stakeholders’ meeting hosted at the Cummings Lodge Secondary on Wednesday.

“So, the development of your community and bringing value to your community a simple road, four-lane can make a difference in this corridor, and that’s something that we want to emphasise and establish. So, this road will see greater promotion of enabling commerce promoting development and of course, playing its role in Guyana’s modernisation and transformation that we are leading and we are seeing taking place,” the minister stated.

The project dubbed Phase one, East Bank to East Coast Road Linkage Project (Ogle – Haggs Bosch) is being undertaken by Indian company Ashoka Buildcon Limited. This will see the construction of a main alignment four-lane road stretching some 7.705 km in length. The project has a two-year construction period.

Minister Edghill said the project was in the pipeline for many years and when the PPP/C Administration left office in 2015, financing for the project was already available. Upon returning to office in 2020, the minister highlighted that this project was the first among many to be revived.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Works signed a $640 million (US$3.2 million) supervision contract with Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES) Ltd in association with CB & Associates for consultancy services for the construction of the Ogle to Haags Bosch, Eccles Road network.

The contract for the road project was signed between the Government of Guyana and Indian company Ashoka Buildcon Limited on June 24,2022. The proposed road will commence at the junction of the Ogle Airport entrance road and the East Coast Demerara Public Road. It follows the existing Ogle Airport Road for about 1.2 km from the East Coast Road to Ogle Airport Junction.

The main alignment will traverse through the residential area of Courida, Prado Ville, connecting to Eugene. F Correia International Airport, and ends at the GUYSUCO factory area. Thereafter, the balanced length of the proposed alignment will traverse through the abandoned cane fields.

