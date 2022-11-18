Omari Glasgow shines as BV/Buxton thump East Ruimveldt

– Mahaica/Mahaicony also advance

Golden Jaguars forward Omari Glasgow had an impressive performance on Thursday evening, helping his Beterverwagting/Buxton side thump East Ruimveldt 3-1 when the One Guyana President’s Cup Football tournament continued at the Buxton Community Centre Ground.

Two matches marked the second-night action in Region 4. The opening game saw Mahaica/Mahaicony whipping the combined side of Mocha/Agricola/Herstelling 5 – 0.

Mahaica/Mahaicony goalkeeper pulls off a save to keep a clean sheet against Mocha/Agricola/Herstelling at the Buxton Community Centre Ground. (Photo compliments: DPI)

Watched by an enthused crowd, Glasgow was the centre of attention in the match for BV/Buxton with many wanting to see the country’s hottest young talent in action since it was his first game in Guyana since his return from his first season with Major League Soccer (MLS) side Chicago fire in the MLS NextPro League.

Glasgow did not disappoint, playing a pivotal role in each of his side’s goal on the night.

Nakhalya Jervis broke the deadlock in the first half, hitting home his effort in the 41st minute to give BV/Buxton a 1 – 0 cushion heading into the second stanza.

Glasgow made it 2 – 0 in the 50th minute, while Jamar Horrigan connected in the 60th minute.

With the game already out of reach, Dwayne Kellman (70’) scored East Ruimveldt’s lone goal in the encounter.

Meanwhile, Julius Hamilton (42’, 52’, 65’) had a hat-trick for Mahaica/Mahaicony in the one-sided opening game.

Ron Abel (22’) and Trevon Adams (26’) were the other scorers in the match in their side’s 5- 0 victory over Mocha/Agricola/Herstelling.

A BV/Buxton player trying to make his way around his East Ruimveldt opponent during their match at the Buxton Community Centre Ground. (Photo compliments: DPI)

The win for Mahaica/Mahaicony and BV/Buxton will see them facing each other in the second match of the quarter-finals on Thursday, November 24 at the Georgetown Football Club Ground.

The opening game will bring together Grove/Diamond/Samatta Point and West Ruimveldt Albouystown.

Meanwhile, matches in Region 4 will move to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre on Sunday, November 21.

St. Cuthbert’s/Kuru Kurur/Swan will play Albertown/Bourda at 12:30 hrs then the Timehri/Soesdyke combination will take on South Ruimveldt/Tucville at 15:00 hrs.

The One Guyana President’s Cup is a collaborative effort between the Government of Guyana, the GFF and the Kashif and Shanghai Organization.

