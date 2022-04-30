OS&H committee launched at GPHC

The Ministry of Health launched its Occupational Safety and Health (OS&H) committee, at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on Friday, consisting of 96 representatives who will work to resolve health issues in the environment.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, M.P, during brief remarks said, “I’m happy that we have the committee established. I’m sure that we would be able to, not just keep the environment in which you work safer, but that you would take steps to evaluate what we ought to have in these different departments and make sure that we aspire to those standards.

“And if you are discovering accidents or things that can cause hazards in various departments, it is not just about identifying those, but to also see how many of those you can get resolved.”

Dr. Anthony said the committee should ensure GPHC employees take the necessary precautions and ensure personal protective equipment (PPE) are always available.

He said another important way of keeping persons safe is to ensure they are fully vaccinated. The minister urged members of the committee to get their COVID-19 booster doses, if eligible, since they will now be working in a high-risk environment.

“We want as you gain experience to use that experience to help the other hospitals who have not had their health and safety committee in place, that you’ll use the experience to help them to put such committees in place,” Minister Anthony told the OSH officers.

Meanwhile, senior OS&H officer, Roydon Croal said the committee will investigate, develop and carry out measures to ensure safety and health in the workplace.

He further noted that, “the safety committee is an excellent opportunity for employees to improve their professional skills in communication, human relations, problem solving, meeting management and analysis, a system to put in place safety and health procedures and the pooling of knowledge and expertise.”

The committee will work with several departments, including administrative and financial services, maintenance sub-committee, laboratories, pharmaceuticals and supplies unit, nursing services, medical services, internal medicine and operating room services.