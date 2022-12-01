Over $165M in contracts awarded to Albouystown, West La Penitence contractors for community development

Thirty-five contracts for the rehabilitation of bridges, roads and the desilting of drains were awarded to contractors from Albouystown and West La Penitence, South Georgetown to the tune of over $165 million, on Wednesday.

This is the delivery of a promise made by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, when he visited the two communities back in October. The contracts were awarded to provide residents with meaningful employment, while fostering community development.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar

Contracts for the rehabilitation of concrete roads and bridges totalling $135.6 million and drainage works to the tune of $25.6 million were awarded.

Some 350 residents are expected to benefit from employment. This is in addition to the ongoing $1.5 billion Independence Boulevard and Cemetery Road enhancement works project.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar encouraged contractors to hire residents especially youths.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and contractors

“Every single contractor that signed here today are required to hire people from Albouystown, it is the people from right in here got to get the work done. There is a lot of youths that met us that need work and this is what this is about.

“It is for us to get the contractors involved so that you make money and you get the work done through people from the community so that they can make money, so the money is in the community,” the minister stated.

Further, the minister urged contractors to give ‘adequate and reasonable’ pay to the residents being hired. He also urged the residents, who are set to be employed to unite and work diligently to complete the works.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy reiterated the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to enhancing the lives of all Guyanese, and Albouystown is not left out.

“Albouystown is not a place that we will forget…. Our interest is about working with every community and everyone across this country because you all belong to Guyana and we govern for all the people of this country. We are here to work with you, we want to see your lives enhanced, we want to see your families develop and the community in which you live become as wholesome as possible,” he assured.

Minister McCoy proceeded to call on residents to unite to attain ‘Destination Albouystown’ a community that is in line with Guyana’s transformation.

Residents of Albouystown, West La Penitence signing up for employment

“The quickest way of reaching destination ideal, destination beauty, destination Albouystown, top notch is by making sure that we are working together in partnership with government and communities.”

Meanwhile, works are expected to commence immediately.

