Goal courses suited to Guyana’s developmental needs -Minister Manickchand

–at Jain University orientation

Government is sparing no effort to enhance and stimulate its human resources, by ensuring fields of study are on stream with the growing needs of the country.

On Tuesday, Jain University hosted its virtual orientation which saw over 800 Guyanese participating.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand during virtual orientation hosted by the Jain (Deemed-to-be University).

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand M.P. in her address, said the courses are chosen to suit the needs of the country.

“There was a deep desire by the People’s Progressive Party, to make sure that our country as a whole is able to function with its human resources and meet the needs of the Guyana that is on the horizon. Various fields of study have been chosen based on people’s like for a subject, as well as the country’s need for those subjects.”

Through a collaborative effort between the Ministries of Education and Public Service, Jain University implemented a pre-degree or prep programme that allows persons unable to apply for a degree at its initial stage to access higher learning.

Meanwhile, Public Service Minister, Sonia Parag M.P. challenged students to complete their courses.

“I can see from the numbers we have participating here that Guyanese are interested in self-development. So, my message today is to request the students to endeavour, to mentally stimulate yourselves to be able to follow through to the completion of these courses.”

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag during virtual orientation hosted by the Jain (Deemed-to-be University).

The GOAL scholarship is the brainchild of His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and was introduced to provide Guyanese with the tool for self, and national development.

To ensure all citizens benefit from the programme, government took the initiative to communities across the country. In the first year, more than 6,000 Guyanese are receiving free education from a number of renowned universities.

Awardees are pursuing academic studies in over 100 disciplines at five international universities. They include the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), JAIN University, University of West Indies, University of Southern Caribbean (Trinidad) and International University of Applied Sciences (IU), Germany.