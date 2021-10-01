Over 920 Guyanese admitted to Indian university

-through GOAL

The Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) and the Indira Ghandi National Open University (IGNOU) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) as 922 Guyanese have been admitted to the university.

Speaking on behalf of the Government of Guyana, Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, MP, lauded the initiative by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who listened to the needs of the people during the elections campaign.

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, MP

During his travels, the President noted the people’s need for more opportunities for higher learning, and acknowledged the need for quality tertiary education.

The minister noted that the first batch of 922 students from the 10 administrative regions will pursue studies in 25 different programmes. This opportunity, the minister said, will pave the way for better opportunities and a brighter future for the beneficiaries.

She urged students to perform to the best of their ability.

“When you are educated, no one can take that away from you, it is perhaps the most valuable asset that you will have in your lifetime,” Minister Parag noted.

She pointed out that Guyana is on a transformational cusp and human resources in many areas are necessary at this time.

Minister Parag wished the new students success and offered her assistance should they need it.

The minister also noted the benefits that Guyana has enjoyed in 22 years of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme, where many were trained in various skills.

The minister said the commitment by IGNOU shows that the special relationship will continue with India.

Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor of IGNOU, in his feature address noted that the institution has been accorded A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council in India that assesses and accredits higher education institutions.

He noted that interactions between the two agencies began 10 months ago and are now being put in a MOA.

Professor Rao assured learners that they “will gain a lot in terms of the knowledge, requisite skills and exposure which is required for the particular programmes.”

He noted that IGNOU has collaborated with countries around the world and is a popular university.

“Our prime consideration is support services to learners of Guyana, offline as well as online learning,” he said.

The learners will be given all online and offline support needed to successfully complete their programmes with specific requirements.

Head of the GOAL, Professor Jacob Opadeyi said the MOA was long awaited and he looks forward to the partnership and the support the students will enjoy.

IGNOU was established in 1985 and is the world’s largest university with the largest enrollment rate.

The university regularly updates its curriculum to keep up to date with the changing dynamics of learning and has fulfilled its mandate of providing accessible, equitable affordable and quality education for students around the world.