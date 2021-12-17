Phase 7 of GEF small grant programme to address SDGs

The latest Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grants Programme (SGP) is set on promoting and supporting innovative and scalable initiatives to address global environmental issues.

Over 12 communities across the country are expected to benefit from $104 million (US $500,000) as the facility enters its seventh operational phase.

Communities in Anna Regina, New Amsterdam, Corriverton, Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region, Linden and several others will benefit from the initiative.

During the launching ceremony Friday, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, Jairo Valverde Bermudez, said phase seven will focus on the promotion of innovative initiatives to address global environment issues.

“Small Grants Programme (SGP) embodies the essence of sustainable development or approach of thinking globally and acting locally and has the comparative advantage of working with community groups for innovative, impactful inclusive projects and initiatives which will enhance the wellbeing and livelihoods of people, including women, indigenous people and youth,” he said.

United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative, Jairo Valverde Bermudez

The UNDP resident representative called for community-driven proposals that incorporate inclusivity and innovation.

Meanwhile, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Deputy Executive Director, SharifahRazack, said projects created in this cycle will allow the country to meet its goals under the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Sustainable Development Goals.

“SDG funded projects, implemented at the community level, are an important contribution to the larger picture of better management of the environment, to enable local people to adopt and avoid impacts and pressures caused by environmental challenges, such as degraded habitats and climate change.

“These projects provide information and real examples of potential environmental impacts and mitigation measures, which are location specific and community managed. Whereas the products generated are intended to bring solutions to local environmental issues, the aspects of how these solutions contribute to the global solution must be underscored,” she explained.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Deputy Executive Director, Sharifah Razack

Razack believes that the new projects coming out of the seventh phase should be examined for transferability to boost community development and by extension, the country. She said the entity continues to seek new avenues to improve its operations.

“Let’s all work together to coordinate better and promote smarter to create impactful projects, which those small will cumulatively result in big impacts.” Since its creation, GEF SGP has provided over 16,500 grants to communities in over 134 developing countries.