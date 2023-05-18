President Ali calls Guyana’s embassy opening in Qatar “momentous occasion”

His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali called the opening of the Guyana Embassy in Qatar, a “momentous occasion” and a direct link to enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations.

The Head of State, who is on an Official Visit to the Middle Eastern country, noted that Guyana and Qatar share a number of similarities, including promoting peace, stability and sustainability.

The embassy opening on Tuesday, he explained, was “significant because it symbolised the physical existence of the bond of friendship, love and commitment between two countries, who share common values to secure the prosperity of humanity and to advance a cause through which we create a better environment for the people of our countries and the people of this world”.

President Ali also highlighted Guyana’s current development path and the country’s global leadership drive in climate, energy and food security.

He noted that Qatar is leading by example.

“The core issues of food security, climate security and energy security are paramount to the existence of humanity. Qatar is showing by example through investment, technology, commitment, and the training of their human resource potential.”

Qatar, the President added, has many “good examples” that Guyana can learn from; including the ways that the country’s resources were invested to diversify the economy, expand its reach, and promote the prosperity of its people.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi spoke about the embassy opening as a starting point in the advancement of relations between the two “friendly” countries.

“We at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirm our provision of all possible assistance that would contribute to supporting and strengthening bilateral relations at all levels, especially in the economic, political and cultural fields…”

During his visit, President Ali and Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh met with the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and members of his Cabinet.

The Guyanese officials were also given a guided tour of the Baladna Farm in Al Khor, which is one of the largest cattle farms in the region.

Guyana and Qatar established diplomatic relations in 1996.

