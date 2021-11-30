President Ali honours commitment to build shed at Charity Secondary

The fulfilment of a commitment by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will see students of Charity Secondary benefitting from a shed in the compound of their school.

The commitment was made by the Head of State, during his recent cabinet outreach to the Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two).

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh and team on the ground checking on the progress of the works

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility of finance, Dr. Ashni Singh on Sunday, visited the school to check on the progress of the ongoing works. Minister Singh said it was the school’s headteacher who requested the shed to facilitate assemblies and recreational activities.

He said President Ali immediately instructed that the design be done and a contractor procured for the new shed. The project which is currently under construction costs some $9.9 million.

“We have been working on ensuring that the commitment is delivered, and so here you see that the work is already underway to build this canopy that was requested by the headteacher of the school.

“The work is on course to be completed by December 20 and I am assured by the Regional Chairman, Vice Chairman and Prime Minister’s representative, that the work is progressing on schedule and will be completed by December 20,” Minister Singh stated.

The finance minister said government is working to ensure that the quality of education students receive on the Essequibo Coast is comparable to any other part of the country as he noted the ongoing works on the new $585 million Abram Zuil Secondary School.

The shed under construction in the compound of the Charity Secondary School

Minister Singh said that government is dedicated to delivering on its commitments.

“We have also outlined a comprehensive agenda for developing our country. This is captured in our manifesto and we have a series of manifesto commitments that we have made on the basis on which we were elected, and we are already at an advanced stage of delivering many of those manifesto commitments. Some have been delivered already, others have been initiated, and we are making progress towards delivering them,” Minister Singh said.

The site visit by the minister was part of his three-day outreach to the region, where several projects were assessed.