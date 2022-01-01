President Ali outlines plans for youth development in New Year’s address

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on the eve of the new year outlined a plan to develop the young people of Guyana. The President’s aspiration for youths which has two components was disclosed as he delivered the New Year’s Address to the Nation.

President Ali said he wants to create new educational and work opportunities for young professionals in the country. The intention, he said, is for young people to gain experience and to become educated and trained to be owners and managers of all sectors of the Guyanese society, especially the emerging oil and gas sector.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

“The ground must be ready now for young Guyanese to assume those positions regardless of their race, colour or creed,” President Ali stated.

“The Ministers of Government have already been advised to implement policies throughout their ministries and departments and in the award of scholarships and the building of training institutions to this effect,” he said.

In the second component of the plan, President Ali said he will be holding meetings and engaging with individually organised groups of young people including youth arms of all political parties. The meetings, President Ali said will start as soon as they can be arranged.

“I want to hear their views. I want to learn how they think. We should shape the future of our ‘One Guyana’. I want to dialogue with them about the kind of country they wish to inherit and how they will advance it. The next generation must be better than this one. If not, our country will regress, not progress,” the President said.

“When I look at my little son in all his innocence, I want the best for him. One that is free of racism, discrimination and violence. One that is firmly set on the path of harmonious relations and equity for all Guyanese. I know, that every parent wants the same thing for their children,” the Head of State further added.

A brighter future together

President Ali also used to opportunity to call out the APNU/AFC for their attempt to stop the passage of the Natural Resource Fund Act in the National Assembly on Wednesday. The President described the actions of the opposition as not only a violent assault on democracy, but a blatant disrespect for the highest law-making institution of the country.

Nevertheless, President Ali said he will not be distracted from the goal of building a “One Guyana” in which all Guyanese enjoy equality of opportunity and a pathway to prosperity.

“I have said it before, and I say it again now – I do not want a rich Guyana of poor people. Yes, Guyana must be rich so that never again should we be among the poorest in the world; never again should our poor have to be nomads, seeking survival in other parts of the world; never again must we be subjected to insults and contempt,” Dr. Ali noted.

“I also say this, whenever old, outdated and outmoded expressions of racism and division raise their ugly heads, what renews my hope and strengthens my resolve is our young people who, like me, have different more productive attitudes, beliefs and openness about our way forward.”

Dr. Ali also called on all Guyanese who are not yet vaccinated to overcome their fears. He said evidence, both locally and overseas indicate that the vaccines save lives and give protection against new variants such as Omicron.

Additionally, the President said COVID-19 has disrupted the supply chain causing an increase in cost of goods imported. With that, he said his government has started to implement measures to ease the burden.

Nevertheless, the Head of State pledged that his government will lose no time in seeking ways to ease the strain on the people of Guyana. He said, in collaboration with the private sector, government will roll-out strategies early in the New Year to alleviate the problem.