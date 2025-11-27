President Ali promises safer Guyana as state ramps up anti-terror measures

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said that Guyana will continue to invest in its National Security Sector and will adopt measures to minimise the threats posed by terrorists and their sponsors, thereby creating a safer environment for Guyanese citizens.

“All over the world, you have wicked people and wicked architects of terrorism. So, your system has to be consistently vigilant…You have to continuously build on your system, and that is what we’re doing… strengthening our system, building out our system, making it more responsive, more proactive, and with every investment we make, the threat lessens. So, that is what we have to do. Make the investment that minimises the threats,” according to the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces.

When asked by reporters for an update on the terrorism case related to the gas station bombing, the head of state stated that it was still a matter before the courts.

“I’m waiting to execute whatever the court orders and whatever is required of me,” President Ali said to reporters on Thursday afternoon at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.

He was unsparing in his remarks about the death and injuries caused by the terrorist attack at the Mobil Gas Station on Regent Street in Georgetown.

Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond and Police Commissioner Clifton Hickens at a press briefing in October

“I believe very strongly that any person who commits a terrorist act in this country and that results in the death of people, that this should be dealt with the most extreme hand of the law. And in this case, the law provides for the death penalty”, the president said.

The government, he said, continues to monitor the outcome of this court case as it puts systems and measures in place to protect the lives of its citizens.