Solar power brings light, security and opportunity to Kumaka, Mora in Region One

Residents of Kumaka and Mora in Region One are already feeling the positive impact of newly distributed solar panels, with improved access to electricity beginning to transform daily life in the hinterland communities.

The solar distribution exercise, led by Minister of Housing Collin Croal along with Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Brown-Shadeek, saw 29 households in Kumaka and 18 in Mora receiving solar panels.

The effort is part of an ongoing government initiative aimed at improving access to sustainable energy in remote communities.

Residents of Kumaka and Mabura Hill receive their solar panels from Minister of Housing, the Hon. Collin Croal, alongside Minister of Amerindian Affairs, the Hon. Sarah Brown-Shadeek

On Monday, the Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with Senior Councillors Barry Atkinson of Kumaka and Fieona Benjamin of Mora, who both highlighted the meaningful changes the initiative has brought to their villages.

In Kumaka, where electricity supply is not yet available 24 hours a day, residents say the solar systems have become an essential support.

Senior Councillor Atkinson explained that while the national grid remains limited, the solar panels are helping families function beyond nightly power cuts.

Barry Atkinson- Senior Councillor (Kumaka Village)

“Because we do not receive electricity 24/7, the system has been very helpful, and people feel more secure and are able to do more activities at home after hours,” Atkinson noted.

He added that the initiative is a step in the right direction, but emphasised that more expansion is needed, especially for a growing community like Kumaka, which continues to look forward to full-time electricity access.

Meanwhile, in Mora, the benefits are being felt strongly in education and household comfort.

Senior Councillor Fieona Benjamin shared that students and families no longer have to rely on dimly lit lamps, which were both costly and inefficient.

“It makes education much easier; students no longer have to strain their eyes, and they can study longer with proper lighting,” Benjamin said.

Fieona Benjamin-Senior Councillor (Mora Village)

She also pointed out that residents can now charge their devices at home and use fans during hot spells, significantly improving their quality of life.

Both councillors agreed that the initiative has brought relief and greater convenience to residents, with many expressing satisfaction at being able to carry out everyday activities more comfortably and safely.

Each solar photovoltaic system consists of a control box, a solar panel, two lights, a fan, and various cables to distribute electricity to household devices. The upgraded systems can supply power for a minimum of eight hours and have a lifespan of over 35 years, making them a long-term solution for energy challenges in remote areas.

The solar panel distribution is part of a broader, ongoing push by the government to expand renewable energy solutions across hinterland communities, ensuring that more residents benefit from reliable electricity and improved living standards.