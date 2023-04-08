President Ali reaffirms govt’s firm commitment to health sector modernisation

— Highlights investments made in health infrastructure, human resource



Guyana joined the rest of the world in observing ‘World Health Day 2023’ on Friday, under the theme ‘Health For All’, and President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali underscored the importance of promoting greater access and equity in healthcare.



It was highlighted that achieving greater equity in the sector is a primary objective of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government.

It is for this reason investments are being made to expand and improve primary healthcare for Guyanese in the ten administrative regions and partnerships are being forged with local and international bodies to ensure better outcomes and improved management in the sector.



“As part of the transformation of the local health sector, Guyanese can look forward to continued improvements in equity and healthcare, whether you reside in the deep reaches of the hinterland or the coastland, my government is working to narrow health gaps and to bring health quality closer to every citizen,” the Head of state reaffirmed in his message to commemorate World Health Day 2023.



His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The ultimate goal is to ensure that all Guyanese regardless of their economic status enjoy the ‘best’ care in the country. To this end, investments are being made to undertake major upgrades to regional and district hospitals and all health clinics across the regions.

Seven regional hospitals are being constructed in De Kinderen Region Three, Enmore and Diamond in Region Four (4), Bath in Region Five, and Number 75 Village, Region Six, while a new hospital is being constructed in Bartica, Region Seven.

In addition, a $12.4 billion Paediatric and Maternal Hospital is being constructed at Ogle on the East Coast Demerara, which will offer specialised care.

“As we improve our health infrastructure, we are also boosting the human resources of the health sector including through expanded training of nurses and other health personnel. World Health 2023 Day provides hope and optimism. The Covid-19 pandemic is receding, global health cooperation is now recognised as indispensable towards ensuring the health of the world’s citizens, the world is becoming more vigilant and more watchful in respect of future challenges,” he expressed.

Meanwhile, the Guyanese leader congratulated the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the occasion of its 75th Anniversary.

“I take this opportunity to record my country’s appreciation for the invaluable role which the WHO has played and continues to play in ensuring the health of the inhabitants of our planets,” he said.



Dr Ali applauded the work of the WHO for the past 75 years, which has transformed the global landscape and fostered global health cooperation. He said the WHO can be ‘‘justifiably described as a guardian for global health.”



“On behalf of the government and people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, I thank the WHO for its support for our local efforts at improving the health of all Guyanese. I wish the organisation continued success in the future,” the Head of state noted.



Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

