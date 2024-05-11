Road works along Washer Pond Road, Linden

Please be advised, that the Ministry of Public Works (MOPW) in collaboration with BOSAI MINERALS GROUP (GUYANA) INC. will be executing works at the South-East entrance of the Bauxite Plant on the Washer Pond Road, Linden on Sunday, May 12, 2024 between the hours of 06:00 hrs and 07:00 hrs.

A Bypass Road is constructed for the continuous flow of passenger vehicles. Large trucks and articulated vehicles will not be allowed to traverse this section of the roadway during this one-hour period.

We urge all road users to adhere to all safety measures in place as we strive to maintain the safety of everyone involved.

The Ministry of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused.

