President, Prime Minister inspect third shipment bound for St. Vincent

The third shipment of 275 tonnes of food supplies and other necessities is being loaded onto a vessel to set sail to volcano-affected St. Vincent and the Grenadines tomorrow.

The vessel will also stop in Barbados to deliver bottled water and tanks, as that country also faces some challenges due to the volcanic activities taking place in the sister CARICOM country.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister, Hon. Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Monday, visited and inspected the shipment being loaded onto the vessel at the Muneshwers Wharf, Water Street, Georgetown.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister, Hon. Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Director General of the CDC, Lt. Col. Kester Craig and members of the private sector

President Ali said Guyana is committed to supporting the country as it goes through the rebuilding process, not only of its physical infrastructure, but also the lives of the people.

“Guyana understands our responsibility to CARICOM, we understand our role in CRICOM and I want to assure Prime Minister Mottley and Prime Minister Gonsalves, we are with them in this immediate term, and we are with them throughout the process of rebuilding,” he said.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali inspecting the items being loaded onto the vessel

The Head of State said he hopes the solidarity could be maintained in the good times.

“It must not only be disasters that brings us together. It must not only be disasters that push us to work like this together. This must be a part of our culture, and rebuilding our country and rebuilding CARICOM.”

The President said he is pleased with the efforts of the private sector and other citizens, who would have contributed significantly to the relief mobilisation for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“In CARICOM itself, there should be great recognition for the tremendous work of Guyana’s private sector in mobilising resources not the first time, not the second time. This tells a story, that … our local private sector has a strong commitment to their social responsibility and I think, for that as a nation, for that as a Government, we ought to be very proud,” the President said.

The items being loaded onto the vessel

Dr. Ali also acknowledged the work of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and other state agencies involved in the process.

The items are being loaded onto Lady Fazeela, which is expected to set sail on Tuesday.

Guyana’s first shipment of emergency relief items arrived Saturday last in St. Vincent. A second shipment is currently en route to the sister CARICOM nation, loaded with food supplies, cleaning materials, personal protective gear, water tanks and bottled water.