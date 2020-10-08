Press Release – Appointments of new Permanent Secretaries

The Office of the President wishes to announce the appointment of Permanent Secretaries within several Government Ministries. The appointments are as follows:

Mr Malcolm Watkins – Mr Watkins has been appointed to the Ministry of Health.

He holds a Master of Organizational Leadership from Southern New Hampshire University. Mr Watkins previously held the position of Procurement Manager at the Ministry of Health, Guyana. He is a Certified Supply Chain Professional.

Ms Sharon Hicks – Ms Hicks, has been appointed to the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accountancy from the University and a Certificate in Developmental Phycology. Ms Hicks previously held the position of Management Development Officer at the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, and she also held the position of Auditor as well as Internal Affairs Investigator at the GRA.

Ms Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas— Ms Thomas has been appointed to the Ministry of Home Affairs. She holds a Diploma in Accountancy from the University of Guyana and a Certificate in Project Management. Ms Thomas previously served as the Assistant Account at the Office of the President.

Mr Vladim Persaud –Mr. Persaud has been appointed to the Ministry of Public Works.

He holds a BSc in Economics, a Graduate Diploma in Development Studies, and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Guyana and currently pursuing an International Master of Business Administration at the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business. Mr Persaud previously served at the Guyana National Bureau of Standards as the Head of the Finance Department and earlier at the Ministry of Finance as an Economic and Financial Analyst II, in the Budget, Fiscal and Monetary Division.

Ms Shannielle E. Hoosein-Outar –Ms Hoosein-Outar has been appointed to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security. She holds a BSc in Business Management and a Post Graduate Diploma in International Relations from the University of Guyana. Ms Hoosein-Outar previously served at the Development Manager at Massy Guyana Ltd.

Mr Andre Ally –Mr. Ally has been appointed to the Ministry of Housing and Water. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the Australian Institute of Business and several professional IT Certificates. He served at the CH&PA as the Head of ICT from 2008 to 2017 and at Ansa McAl, as the Country Manager and later its Regional Manager.

Mr Bishram Kuppen –Mr. Kuppen has been appointed to the Ministry of Labour. He is a former two-term elected Councillor of the Georgetown City Council. Mr Kuppen previously served as a Corporate Management Officer at an international company abroad for many years and a Commissioned Officer of the Guyana Defence Force.

Mrs Sharon Roopchand-Edwards –Mrs. Roopchand-Edwards has been appointed to the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce. She is an Economist by training and previously held the position of Principal Academic Engagement Officer within the Office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, at the University of Guyana. She previously taught out of the Department of Economics, University of Guyana and also served as a Director on the Board of the Bank of Guyana and a member of its Audit Committee. Mrs. Roopchand-Edwards also served on a number of other Boards and Committees including the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) among others.

