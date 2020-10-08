Press Release – CEO meeting with PTA executives countrywide

(8th October 2020)- The Chief Education Officer (CEO), Dr Marcel Hutson has begun meeting with Parent Teachers Association (PTA) Executives from across the country to discuss ways in which these associations can assist with ensuring that children are kept engaged during the current closure of schools.

Today Dr Hutson met with PTA Executives of primary schools, followed by secondary school executives next Tuesday and closing off the series of meetings with the nursery executives next Friday. All the meetings will be conducted virtually.

In an invited comment, Dr Hutson said that the primary objective of the meetings is to bring awareness about the current programmes that are currently being executed by the Ministry of Education during the pandemic to benefit learners.

Further, the CEO noted that in order for the initiatives that make up the blended approach to learning that the MoE has adopted; the PTA’s involvement and ‘buy-in’ are critical to its effectiveness. He said the PTA executives have a role to play in ensuring that parents understand their responsibilities and how they can support their children and the MoE in this regard.

The Education Ministry has been providing timetabled teaching for all levels and grades via the Guyana Learning Channel. In addition to online learning available to learners, the MoE has been providing worksheets and other learning resources for students in the hinterland and other regions where internet connectivity is proving challenging.

In addition to the aforementioned initiatives, the MoE has encouraged and continues to encourage parents, students and other stakeholders to use the ministry’s website (education.gov.gy) to access worksheets, past papers, textbooks and other resources to assist with learning at this time.