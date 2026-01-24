PRESS RELEASE: Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Hosts National Consultation on Integrated Solid Waste Management Bill

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development on Thursday hosted a well attended National Consultation on the Integrated Solid Waste Management Bill at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, as part of Government’s ongoing efforts to modernise Guyana’s waste management framework and strengthen environmental protection nationwide.

The consultation brought together a wide cross-section of stakeholders, including regional representatives from all ten administrative regions, Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) representatives from the East Coast and East Bank of Demerara, and key municipal leaders. Among those in attendance were the Mayors of Georgetown, Linden, and New Amsterdam, all the NDCS across the country, Regional officials and representatives of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Ministry of Health, environmental health officers, and officials from municipalities responsible for sanitation and waste management services.

Delivering the feature address, Honourable Priya Manickchand, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, underscored the urgent need for a comprehensive and coordinated approach to solid waste management in Guyana. She noted that the proposed legislation is designed to address long-standing challenges within the sector while positioning the country to adopt modern, sustainable waste management practices.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand

Minister Manickchand explained that the Government is actively examining a range of models for recycling and waste diversion, including waste-to-energy systems and the conversion of waste into fertiliser. However, she emphasised that the immediate priority is the establishment and expansion of properly engineered landfill facilities across all regions, replacing traditional dumpsites and laying the foundation for future recycling and recovery initiatives.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of collaboration among central government, local authorities, regulatory agencies, and communities, noting that effective waste management requires shared responsibility and sustained engagement at every level.

The proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management Bill introduces a modern legal and regulatory framework aimed at improving how waste is collected, transported, treated, recycled, and disposed of across Guyana. Key provisions of the Bill include a graduated enforcement regime, which prioritises compliance through notices and corrective orders, while allowing for significant penalties, including fines and imprisonment, in cases of persistent or serious violations.

The establishment of a comprehensive electronic waste (e-waste) management framework, including mechanisms such as Extended Producer Responsibility to support safe collection, treatment, and disposal of hazardous electronic materials. The formal integration of oil and gas waste into the national waste management system, ensuring alignment with environmental safeguards while maintaining regulatory oversight by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Requirements for financial security from waste management operators to ensure adequate resources are available for site closure, post-closure care, and environmental remediation. Strengthened licensing, permitting, and institutional coordination to clarify roles, improve accountability, and enhance service delivery across municipalities and regions.

The Bill also promotes waste reduction, segregation, recycling, and resource recovery, in keeping with international best practices and circular economy principles, while prioritising public health and environmental sustainability.

Presentations were also delivered by Permanent Secretary Mr. Miguel Choo-Kang, Director of Sanitation Mr. Satrohan Nauth, and Legal Consultant Mr. Rommel St Hill, who provided technical and legal insights into the scope, intent, and implementation framework of the proposed legislation.

Participants were afforded the opportunity to offer feedback, raise concerns, and share recommendations to further refine the Bill before it proceeds to the next stages of review, including consideration by the Attorney General’s Chambers, Cabinet, and Parliament.

The National Consultation reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to an inclusive, consultative process in developing policies that directly impact communities, public health, and the environment, as Guyana continues its transition toward a more efficient, resilient, and sustainable solid waste management system.