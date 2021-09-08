Prime Minister lauds CDC’s collaboration with Pacific Disaster Center

−says disaster mitigation and preparedness will be strengthened

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Hon. Mark Phillips has commended the partnership between the country’s Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and the Pacific Disaster Center (PDC), an applied research center managed by the University of Hawaii, which supports governments and organisations through the sharing of documented information to reduce disaster risks.

During a virtual meeting on Wednesday to mark the beginning of the 2021 National Disaster Preparedness Baseline Assessment Workshop in Guyana between the two agencies, the Prime Minister said this partnership will enhance future cooperation which could aid in mitigating disasters and strengthen preparedness, which will lead to enhanced response and recovery.

Prime Minister of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Hon. Brigadier (R’etd) Mark Phillips

“I implore you to participate fully and trust that this will be a successful workshop that will guide critical decision making. And that will help us to be better be prepared for disasters as a country.”

The Prime Minister said the CDC has been implementing the regional disaster risk management systems and forming partnerships with various agencies and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to implement projects in early warning systems and community-based disaster risk management. He also lauded the training of volunteers to respond to multiple hazards including oil spills, floods and droughts.

“We have been making significant strides developing national and regional plans, strategies and the development of a draft disaster risk management bill that will set the foundation for building resilient communities, people and ultimately a resilient nation,” PM Phillips stated.

He added that Guyana’s partnership with PDC, which has experience in assessing vulnerable regions, climate change and the science and technology for disaster awareness and disaster risk management is necessary.

“Given the widespread distress caused by floods, storms, drought, and other climate extremities. This can be evident in the most recent May-June 2021 floods were unprecedented rainfall caused devastating impacts in all 10 administrative regions of Guyana.”

The CDC says the 2021 National Disaster Preparedness Baseline Assessment aims to establish a national baseline for priority hazards and vulnerable communities/populations with requisite mapping and analysis to strengthen Disaster Risk Management (DRM) across all sectors.

The NDPBA is expected to be conducted over a one-year period with several rounds of consultations for its duration.