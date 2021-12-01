Prime Minister Philips congratulates Barbados on becoming a Republic

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips has applauded the historic decision by Barbados to become a Republic.

The Senior Government Official is in Barbados as Guyana’s representative for the inaugural Republic Day and Independence celebrations.

He has been joined by a number of regional leaders, including Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, the Honourable Dr Keith Rowley and Prime Minister of the Bahamas, the Honourable Philip Davis.

At 00: 00h on Tuesday, Prime Minister Phillips and his wife, Mrs Mignon Bowen-Phillips took part in Barbados’s official declaration of its Republic status and the inauguration ceremony for its first President, Her Excellency Sandra Mason.

Later Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Phillips witnessed Barbados’s National Awards Ceremony and met and interacted with Barbadian singer, actress and fashion designer Rihanna, who was named a national hero.

The Guyanese Prime Minister also interacted with Legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Garfield Sobers-another national hero.