Prime Minister receives supplement on COVID-19 from Guyana Chronicle

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, was this afternoon presented with a special supplement publication on COVID-19 by Editor-in- Chief of the Guyana Chronicle, Mr Tajeram Mohabir.

The 16-page special, was produced by the Guyana Chronicle as the country marks one year since the virus was first observed locally.

The Prime Minister called the publication timely and underscored the importance of utilising the media as a tool not only to chronicle events, but also to educate and inform the public.

“This supplement is most welcomed at this stage and I think that every Guyanese should read it… basically [it] covers all the aspects of changes that we’ve had to make to deal with COVI-19. Particularly interesting is the deep south story, because I’ve gone there and I can tell you that these people are very serious in their approach to COVID-19, in some communities they have actually erected gates with guards”.

Also present during the presentation were Managing Editor of the Guyana Chronicle, Mr. Rabindra Rooplall, Chief Reporter, Mr Navendra Seoraj and Reporter, Ms. Naomi Parris.