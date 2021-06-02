Private Sector supporting CDC’s flood relief efforts

-food, cash, protective gear, animal feed donated

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Tuesday received a cheque for over $200,000, a quantity of protective gear, hampers and other items from five private businesses, to bolster its disaster response operations.

The donation comes on the heels of calls by the CDC for the private sector to assist in the flood relief efforts.

Deputy Director General of the Civil Defence Commission, Major Loring Benons [left] receives donation from the Brand Manager of DDL, Mr. Larry Wills

CDC’s Deputy Director General, Major Loring Benons welcomed the donation.

“The donation today is timely, very much in need for families, very much in need for communities. So, on behalf of the Government, the Civil Defence Commission, I would like to say thank you.”

The CDC received four tonnes of wheat middling for livestock and domesticated animals from the National Milling Company of Guyana Incorporated. The company’s Managing Director, Mr. Bert Sukhai said the donation was made after the company realised the extent of the flooding.

Managing Director of NAMILCO, Mr. Bert Sukhai

“At the request of the business organisations that we belong to, they indicated that the CDC was looking for some, among other items, wheat bran … and we are the producers of wheat bran from the flour that we make, it is a by-product.

It is used for feeding animals basically. So, we are making a donation today of 100 bags of the wheat bran. That is going to be taken to assist the farmers who are affected by the flooding.”

The Region Three Chamber of Commerce handed over a cheque valued $210,000 to the CDC, along with 25 five-gallon water containers.

A quantity of personal protective gear donated by VSH United Guyana Incorporated

Additionally, the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), contributed several packages of water, juices and sanitisers. DDL Brand Manager of DDL, Mr. Larry Wills said the company is always mindful of the impacts of disasters and saw the need to lend some assistance to the humanitarian efforts of the CDC.

“We realised that our citizens need help and as such we are trying to assist as best as we can. We are actually issuing today, 2000 cases of Topco juice 1-liter, 1000 cases of Diamond Mineral Water 20oz and 700 cases of 1.14-liter Environ Cleaning Sanitiser.”

Also, Gobind’s Farm donated 50 50-grams packets of dehydrated fruits to boost the nutrition of flood-affected persons.

Dried fruits donated by Gobind’s Farm

VSH United Guyana Incorporated also donated 250 pairs of high visibility gloves, 50 raincoats, and 10 pairs of long boots.

Only yesterday the CDC received $1.5 million from the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGMDA) and 400 pieces of personal protective gear from Guyana Red Cross Society.

The private sector is being encouraged to continue supporting the efforts of the CDC.

Persons desirous of contributing can contact the CDC on telephone numbers 226-1027 or 600-7500 (WhatsApp).