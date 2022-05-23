Region 10 reports flooding

The Toshao at Rockstone, Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice (Region 10) has confirmed that some homes are flooded due to recent heavy rainfall.

Three (3) homes are reported to be inundated but the residents have chosen to remain in their homes and manage the situation. Water is said to be approximately one (1) foot in height, and houses along the banks of the creek have accumulated flood waters in their yards. The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is working with the Toshao and Regional Authorities to monitor the situation and render aid if necessary.

Heavy rainfall is expect to continue during the next 24 hours and residents countrywide are advised to take all necessary precautions and to report any impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114 at any time.

