Region 6 residents sign on for Housing Ministry’s home construction assistance programme

The Ministry of Housing and Water’s, Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) launched its Home Construction Assistance Programme in New Amsterdam and Skeldon, Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) on Tuesday.

The programme, which is a brainchild of His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali aims to provide assistance to citizens who own lands acquired through CHPA, or privately to access financing to construct their homes.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal addressing Region Six residents during the exercise on Tuesday

A number of Berbicians registered for the initiative and received on the spot pre-qualification for loans at the banks, while others capitalised on the opportunity to query about their applications, and other housing related matters.

During brief remarks at the event at the Regional Democratic Council compound in New Amsterdam, Minister Collin Croal said that the programme was crafted to help to reduce some of the financial challenges citizens face as a result of the global crisis.

Region Six residents signing up for the housing construction assistance programme

The minister explained that the ministry’s partnership with the commercial banks will allow persons to get easier access to loans. More importantly, qualified persons will be able to use their land as collateral.

“This programme will not only provide a safe space for you and your families, but it will also make for a stronger community, and be a source of employment and entrepreneurship, and this in turn will help your region develop,” Minister Croal told the residents.

Region Six residents signing up for the housing construction assistance programme

Under the programme, applicants can select one of three categories of units available. These are, two-bedroom flat units costing $7 million, three-bedroom flat units for $9 million and the three-bedroom elevated units at $12 million.

Over 300 persons had thus far applied for the programme since it was launched on May 30 at the Ministry’s Head Office on Brickdam, Georgetown. The programme was launched in Regions Four and 10.

Region Six residents signing up for the housing construction assistance programme

The programme seeks to accelerate the government’s national housing drive, while also addressing challenges faced by Guyanese families who have acquired lands, but are unable to build their homes, due to inaccessibility to financing, and issues with contractors.

The application process continues and persons can visit the regional office in New Amsterdam from Monday to Friday during working hours. Persons can also visit the ministry’s website at www.mohw.gov.gy or www.chpa.gov.gy.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

