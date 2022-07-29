Region Five businesses first to receive Consumer Affairs Compliance Certificate

Over 40 businesses in the Region Five, Berbice were among the first to receive certification under the Consumer Affairs Compliance Certificate’s (CCAC) recently launched Consumer Affairs Act Compliance Certificate.

The first two official presentations were made to Imran and Son & Daughters Variety Store, upper Corentyne, and A. Ally and Sons, New Amsterdam.

The second set of certificates will soon be issued to compliant businesses in Region 4 and the other administrative regions.

The certification distinguishes these businesses as being compliant with the laws of the Consumer Affairs Act of 2011. It also signals to consumers that they can confidently shop at these businesses, knowing that they adhere to their rights.

Speaking at the presentations held at the business locations, the Director (ag) of CCAC, Mr. Anil Sukhdeo, congratulated the businesses for their compliance with the Consumer Affairs Act, which is a tangible expression of their respect and care for the consumers they serve.

The suppliers highlighted that they want to offer the best of service to their customers and encourage all businesses to comply with the Consumer Affairs Act.

Certification lasts for a period of 1 year, and periodic inspections will be made to ensure that the qualifications under which the certificates were issued are maintained.

Among the certification requirements are adherence to the refund policy, the display of prices and fees, return of defective goods, issuance of receipts, warranties, information to consumers, non-display of no return/refund signs, and layaway policies.

Suppliers are encouraged to apply for voluntary compliance via the Commission’s website at https://ccac.gov.gy/ or email info@ccac.gov.gy.

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) endorsed the compliance program during the initial launch ceremony. PSC’s Vice President, Ryan Alexander, highlighted “the pivotal role the certificate plays in the standard of service being offered by suppliers to consumers locally and internationally, especially as Guyana experiences unprecedented growth.”

