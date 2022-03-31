Region Five’s health sector expanding – Chairman

Regional Chairman of Mahaica – Berbice (Region Five), Vickchand Ramphal said significant investments in the region’s health sector have boosted the wide range of healthcare services being offered to residents.

This sector is being further expanded through the region’s 2022 work programme.

He recently told DPI that since government assumed office in August 2020, the health sector has seen significant improvement, reducing referrals to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Region Five Regional Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal

Ramphal said the region will soon see the establishment of its own regional hospital which will “bring great changes of how our people can access healthcare services in the region and further it will create development and other opportunities for the people in Region Five.”

The region is also expected to benefit from a series of infrastructural works on the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, along with the construction of several new health centres.

“We have seen the extension of the Mahaicony hospital whereby a new department was set up. Also, in equipping that facility, there are additional resources being placed to have a more modern x-ray machine and other equipment that will aid in better healthcare services to our people in that area,” the regional chairman stated.

Oxygen supply systems will also be provided to the Rosignol Health Centre, Experiment Covid-19 Isolation Centre and Mahaicony Hospital.

In 2020, a new pediatric ward was commissioned at the Mahaicony Hospital, which included renovation to the male and female surgical and obstetrics-gynaecology (OB-GYN) wards. The facility was also equipped with ramps and a lift to accommodate persons with disabilities at a cost of over $38 million.