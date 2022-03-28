Region One CSOs begin training in water system management

Thirty (30) Community Support Officers (CSOs) from 16 villages within the Moruca sub- district, Region One (Barima-Waini) are participating in a two-day water system management training to operate and maintain systems in their respective communities.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

The training session is being facilitated by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI). The CSOs will be engaged in sessions covering water purification processes, water sampling, and basic sanitation and hygiene, among other areas.

During the official launching of the training in Santa Rosa Monday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P, emphasised the importance of ensuring proper management of operations of water systems, as government continues to invest billions of dollars to ensure hinterland communities have 100 percent water coverage.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal with trainees for the GWI’s water system management training.

“We are investing in the hinterland in the delivery of potable water. We have already assessed what needs to be done in order to achieve the objective of 100 percent access to water in the hinterland and the CSOs play an important role in this development,” he noted.

There are over 70 communities spread across the three districts- Moruca, Matarkai, Mabaruma, in Region One, and according to Minister Croal, only 55 percent of the entire area has access to potable water.

More participants of the training programme

With a number of wells scheduled to be drilled this year in the Barima Waini Region, the minister said that the percent of potable water access will move to over 70 percent.

Over the next eight months, several wells are expected to be drilled in the communities of Waramuri, Himacraba, Hobodiah, Kaburi, Manawarin, Kwebanna and Santa Rosa. The PAT well drilling rig has arrived in the sub region to commence the drilling of these wells.

Minister Croal said the projects are in keeping with the government’s commitment to provide water and sanitation for all, in keeping with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) #6.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the Ministries of Housing & Water and Amerindian Affairs, with GWI being the agency responsible for execution. UNICEF and the UNDP are also contributing significantly towards funding for the capacity building exercises.

Earlier this month, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministries of Housing and Water and Amerindian Affairs, for the training of Community Service Officers (CSOs) in the operation and maintenance of water supply systems in hinterland communities.