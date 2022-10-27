Region Three CAPE students receive $30,000 education grant

Distribution of the $30,000 ‘Because We Care’ and school uniform and supplies cash grants for Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) students commenced on Thursday in Regions Three, Six, and 10.

The distribution process for Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) students took place at the Department of Education in Vreed-en-hoop and the Saraswati Vidya Niketan private school in Cornelia Ida.

Ramesh Sugrim, Guardian

Some 44 students benefitted from the grant.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to several parents and a student who commended the government for assisting.

Ramesh Sugrim, a guardian, whose child is undertaking CAPE studies at the West Demerara Secondary School said the grant will assist tremendously as they grapple with the high cost of living.

“The grant helps especially when things are hard, cost of living rising throughout the world not only Guyana. And, it helps parents to cushion the school needs for the children them attending school, so it’s very good what the government is doing to help the children.”

Vishnu Bhagwandin, a parent, said he will use the money to buy school uniforms for his daughter who is also attending the West Demerara Secondary School.

Vishnu Bhagwandin, Parent

“It’s very good, it’s very good because this might last, she will be out of school soon, it was good for me, so I enjoyed it for the last time.”

Melicia Allen, a student, commended the Ministry of Education for providing the grant and urged that it be continued. Allen said, “It’s gonna benefit me in gathering books and you know in any other possible way, school clothes or anything. I am appreciative of the Because We Care Cash grant.”

Melicia Allen, Student, West Demerara Secondary School

Additionally, Ramon Ramlakhan stated, “It’s a great initiative, I would like to thank the ministry for this wonderful proposal. I hope that they can keep it up every year […] personally it would go to purchase items for my child, books, bags because you know these things are expensive.”

Ramon Ramlakhan, Parent

Meanwhile, Dharmendra Sookdeo praised the government for extending the grant to private schools. “It’s a good gesture because this is a private school, and if I remember, a few years back, they weren’t giving to private schools, so it’s nice that there is no discrimination.”

Dharmendra Sookdeo, Parent

Sarswati Joden added, “I feel good about it because it will help my son in school in doing CAPE at SVN right now and it will help a lot.” The ‘Because We Care’ grant was conceptualised by the previous PPP/C Government and was initially $10,000 per child. The grant was increased in 2020 to $15,000 after the PPP/C Administration assumed office.

Sarswati Joden, Parent

Now, the grant has increased to $25,000 along with the uniform voucher from $4,000 to $5,000. This means every child attending nursery, primary and secondary schools from both private and public will receive $30,000.

This is in keeping with the government’s commitment to increasing the grant to $50,000 within its first five years in office.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

