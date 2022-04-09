Religious bodies integral part of foundation, principles of ‘One Guyana’ initiative – President Ali

-says National Day of Fasting and Prayer intended to reawaken new desire for a happier, more united Guyana

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali said that religious bodies across Guyana are integral to the foundations and guiding principles of the ‘One Guyana’ initiative.

“I realised that for us to establish the foundation of principles that the ‘One Guyana’ must stand on, the churches, the mosques, the temples, and the religious bodies must be an integral part of that foundation.”

The Head of state made this assertion as he addressed the massive gathering at the inaugural National Day of Fasting and Prayer, held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre this afternoon.

The day of Fasting and Prayers is being called at this time as three significant religious observances are overlapping this month – Muslims are observing Ramadan, Hindus are observing Chaitra Navratri, and Christians are observing Lent. This rare occurrence offers a meaningful opportunity for Guyanese from all religious persuasions to come together to pray for Guyana.

The President noted that fundamentally the principles that govern a just society are the very principles that govern religious undertakings.

“And if we are to share the true nature of the scriptures we are to teach, then I have no hesitation or no worry in my heart, that fundamentally the right thing will be taught, the right principles will be taught, the right elements of life will be taught.”

He emphasised too that the underpinnings of all religions should have no room for hate but are based on love and respect for one another.

“And that is the point of us coming together. If all of us can get those under our charge to understand fundamentally the principles and the values that we must stand for, based on religious underpinning, I am convinced our society will be better, our country will be better, and we will achieve the one Guyana. Because under no banner of religious belief can you hate; under no banner can you discriminate; under no banner can you not be tolerant to each other.”

Time for Reflection

President Ali urged those gathered and those joining virtually to use the period of fasting to reflect on their own sense of purpose, for self-evaluation and introspection. He encouraged them not to be afraid to acknowledge areas of weakness.

“And in that reflection, we must also renew our self-worth, our dignity. We must renew ourselves from within to be better in areas that were weak, to seek counsel in areas that we need support. And when we do that, we can better reposition ourselves to serve humanity, to be a servant and serve people with humility and dignity.”

The President said he considers himself the “chief servant of this country”.

A stronger country

President Ali reiterated the integral role of the various religious institutions in building a stronger country.

“I am convinced that if our religious institutions ensure that the value system through which they operate uphold always the rule of law, uphold democratic principles, uphold equality, uphold tolerance, uphold peace, uphold patience and compassion; And that we do not waiver on these values, but we ensure that these values are fundamental to the foundation of what we share in our congregation, of what we share with the people under our charge, then our country will be stronger, our institutions will be stronger.”

He explained that the only way we can be trusted and be part of a trusting system is if this foundation is firmly knitted to the principles that guide us in our religious contexts.

On this note, the President pointed to the teachings in the Ramayana, the Quran and the Bible that exemplify truth, unity, relationships (with God and fellow human beings), equality, love and forgiveness, among others.

No Space for Division

The President emphasised that there is no space for division based on race or ethnicity; instead, the religious texts speak to equality and forgiveness.

These, he added, are the elements outside of the political, social and economic aspects of the ‘One Guyana’ that each of us must embrace.

This period of fasting, he added, gives us that opportunity to seek each other out, to engage, to pull each other up, pray for each other, and to support each other. This period, the President added, is also about charity and sharing of values as well as being considerate of others.

“I thank all of you, all of Guyana, for your support for this initiative. It is not my initiative. It is my hope that today reawakens and reopens a new desire among all of us to see a country that is happier, A country that is more united, a country with greater respect for each other. And a country in which fundamental elements are the foundation and fabric that would guide us as a society and a country must give birth to the way in which we operate. That is all I ask.”

The grand inter-faith event, the brainchild of His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali, featured prayers and exhortations by the three main religious groups—Christians, Hindus and Muslims.

President Ali was joined by a number of cabinet ministers, including Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, members of the diplomatic community, other government officials and religious leaders from across the country.