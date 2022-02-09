Republic Day celebrations 2022

– no decision yet on in-person events – Dr. Anthony

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is considering hosting some virtual and in-person activities for Guyana’s Republic Day celebration this year.

Minister Health, Dr Frank Anthony, M.P, a former Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, represented the ministry in the absence of subject minister, Charles Ramson Jr. who remains ill.

Dr. Anthony told the Committee of Supply, during the consideration of the budget estimates Tuesday, that the ministry is yet to decide which events will be held in person.

He was at the time being questioned by the parliamentary opposition about the sum allocated for Republic Day celebrations, from the $29.5 million set aside for national events.

“It’s a bit premature to say what exact sums would be allocated to Mashramani, because it still is to be determined whether or not you would have festivities in the street. As you know we have a prevailing pandemic, and therefore it would be difficult to decide the efforts we’ll be having. But like last year you did have celebrations, those celebrations were virtual, and more than likely it might be the same, but there will have to be discussions within the ministry to see whether or not they can do something more outdoors.”

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony, M.P

He noted that most of the events will be held virtually but the ministry will make a decision soon, since Republic Day is 15 days away.

However, he clarified that there is a host of activities surrounding the national holiday apart from the Mashramani road parade.

Some of the activities are, “lectures, things that are done in the regions and a whole host of activities including calypso, chutney, steel pan, school performances… therefore, some of these activities would require mass gathering and because of the prevailing covid situation the ministry has taken a position that some of this cannot happen at this point of time.

However, it does not mean that we cannot celebrate. How much of it will be online and how much of it you can actually do where you can have a limited audience, that’s what they are right now considering,” Minister Anthony said.

This year, Guyana will observe its 52nd anniversary as a Co-operative Republic.

Since the advent of the pandemic in 2020, the major celebrations including float parades have either been placed on hold or have been done on a virtual platform, where persons from across the nation could view the events. Under the Department of Culture, some $841.3 million has been approved.