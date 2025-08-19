Scholarships empower Leguan youth to achieve their dreams

Leguan residents expressed gratitude for government-provided scholarships that dramatically improved their lives.

Speaking at a public meeting on the island on Tuesday, some residents spoke of the numerous scholarship opportunities that were afforded to them, thanks to the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government.

They said initiatives such as the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) have helped young people achieve degrees and professional success they once thought unattainable.

Personal testimonies from residents like engineer Seenarine Nandram and Public Management graduate Annieza Ally highlight the government’s fulfilment of promises to fund education, with 39,000 Guyanese having already benefited and more opportunities pledged for the next five years.

Nandram testified that he could not have become an engineer without the assistance of the government.

Resident of Leguan, Seenarine Nandram

“A scholarship in the engineering sector costs between $5 million and $7.5 million. I am one of those persons, because of an initiative piloted by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the PPP/C government, I have received a scholarship worth $7.5 million,” he declared.

Twenty-six-year-old Ally said that her life, too, was transformed through a government-sponsored scholarship.

Scholarship recipient of Leguan, Annieza Ally

“I am one of the young Guyanese females who is a living example of the promises which this government has delivered…today, in 2025, I proudly stand before you as a degree holder in Public Management,” she said proudly.

Through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) programme, 39,000 Guyanese received scholarships to pursue higher education. Vice-President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo announced a few days ago that scholarships will be available to all eligible Guyanese in the next five years.