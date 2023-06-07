Senior Finance Minister hosts Government Delegation from Qatar

-as follow-up to President’s advanced engagements in that country

Senior Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh, on Wednesday, led a Government team in conjunction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for a meeting with a visiting Qatari Government delegation led by Head of the Caribbean and South American Division from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Qatar Shafi Newaimi M.N. Al-Hajri.

The team is in Guyana to meet and discuss a number of developmental opportunities and projects, and their visit serves as a follow-up to His Excellency President Irfaan Ali’s recent visit to Qatar where he met and held discussions with Qatar’s Emir, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and members of his Cabinet at the Amiri Diwan Palace in Doha and had opened a Guyana Embassy in that country.

President Ali, during the momentous occasion, noted that Guyana and Qatar share a number of similarities including promoting peace, stability, and sustainability. During that visit, the President had been accompanied by Dr. Singh, while Guyana and Qatar had advanced discussions on a number of investments and development sectors.

The Qatari delegation while here will be participating in various meetings with Government and private sector stakeholders with a number of presentations on development areas and projects in Guyana to be made. The team will also be taken on tours of several investment projects.

Also present at the engagement were Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, and other senior officials from the Ministries of Finance, Foreign Affairs, and Agriculture.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

