Signboard unveiled at destination Moraikobai, Region Five

The Amerindian village of Moraikobai, Region Five (Mahaica- Berbice) on Friday received a signboard at the Mahaica junction, to market the tourism destination to locals and tourists.

The signboard, valued at approximately $500,000, was a product of the collaborative efforts of the Guyana Beverage Incorporated (GBI), Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

NDC Chairman, Cleavland Ramsammy, Moraikobai Representative, GTA Director, Kamrul Baksh, GBI General Manager, Samuel Arjoon and Toshao of Moraikobai

Toshao of Moraikobai, Derrick John said the signboard will help to promote the beautiful indigenous village, the only one located in Region Five.

“I believe that this initiative will help to market and to publicise more of destination Moraikobai. Moraikobai is the only indigenous community of Region Five, we have a lot to offer and we would like to use this opportunity to invite people to come and visit Moraikobai to experience the true indigenous way of life.”

Similarly, GBI General Manager, Samuel Arjoon said the village has enormous potential and as such Guyana Beverage Inc is happy to play a role in developing this potential

“We are indeed happy to be part of this project because it forms part of our core value in supporting communities in which we operate in. We are very impressed with the work being done there and the potential of the community.”

Arjoon said a “Welcome to Moraikobai” sign will be unveiled soon.

Meanwhile, GTA Director, Kamrul Baksh highlighted the government’s efforts to beautify the transit areas, for tourists to have an enhanced experience when visiting destination Moraikobai.

The Signboard unveiled at destination Moraikaiboi, Region Five

“We want to ensure all the transit areas for travellers are enhanced. We are committed to installing solar lights, screening technology, we also want to have a sitting and waiting area and a washroom area and also for the place to be branded. All of those efforts will be done into the new year. So, we really want to urge persons to come out and explore destination Moraikobai.”

Destination Moraikobai has a special package for tourists and locals as Tourism Awareness Month 2022 under the theme ‘All Sectors, One Tourism’ continues.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

