Soesdyke, Kuru Kuru residents brave rain to get vaccinated

Residents of Soesdyke and Kuru Kuru, East Bank Demerara, today braved the rain to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

DPI spoke to a few of them, who encouraged their fellow Guyanese to do the same.

Mr. Dion Ross, 64 years old- “ I must encourage all my fellow citizens that they must take the vaccine because its very good and it’s for our own safety.”

Mr. Eustace Austin (65) – “I say man prevention is better than cure let me come and take this vaccine, it wouldn’t take nothing from me…I would advise more people to come and take it.”

Ms. Naomi Knox (71) – “It is essential and I believe I am suppose to take it…Come and get the vaccine, come and get immunised. Come and get your vaccine done.”

Mr. Leon Rambarose (68) – “It’s vital to take the vaccine to save yourself and save others.”

Ms. Desiree Griffith (64) – “They said it prevents you from getting the COVID. So, I think it wise to come and take it.”

In addition to the Soesdyke and Kuru Kuru health centres, persons can also visit the Eccles, Herstelling and Timehri health centres and the Diamond Diagnostic Centre for their vaccines.

The COVID-19 immunisation campaign will be expanded next week to inoculate persons ages 40 years and older.

The campaign which began on February 12, saw healthcare workers receiving the first jab, before it was expanded to persons ages 60 years and older. To date, over 25,000 persons have been inoculated.

Earlier this week, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that the Government was pursuing a strategy to vaccinate at least 10,000 persons per day, in an effort to achieve herd immunity. Guyana has so far received 103,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the Governments of Barbados, China and India. The Government has also procured 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia.