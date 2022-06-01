Students participate in consultation on transforming Education in Guyana

Students from Secondary Schools in the Region Four and Georgetown Education Districts participated in a consultation forum held at the St. Stanislaus College focused on the transformation of the education sector in Guyana.

Today’s exercise is one of many scheduled to take place over the next two weeks as the Ministry of Education engages all stakeholders in Education to assess where the Ministry is in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

(from right) Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson, Assistant Chief Education Officer (Secondary), Ms. Tiffany Harvey, The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and Chief Planning Officer, Mrs. Nicola Johnson.

The exercise will reflect on all that has happened over the last two and a half years of school closure, which include, measures to ensure school continuity, plans to transform education as stated in the Ministry’s Sector Plan and relevant policy documents.

While at this afternoon’s engagement, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand told the students that the activity is aimed at hearing from them how the education system can be improved to better serve them and those learners who will come after them.

Deputy Chief Education Officer (AHED), Mr. Marti DeSouza facilitating today’s engagement

She also told the students that they should also see the event as a lesson in good governance since as budding leaders, they should understand that consulting with the persons they will serve is important. She said, “Whenever you’re in a leadership position, you must listen to what the people you are making decision for want, what they think you can do and how they think you can improve.”

The consultations will continue during this week and the following held at various locations across Guyana to meet with as many stakeholders as possible as we strive to build a world-class education system for all Guyanese.

Students and teachers of schools from the Region Four and Georgetown Education Districts that participated in today’s consultation.

The Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson, Director of the National Centre for Educational Resource Development, Mrs. Quenita Walrond-Lewis, Chief Planning Officer, Mrs. Nicola Johnson, Deputy Chief Education Officer (AHED), Mr. Marti DeSouza and Assistant Chief Education Officer (Secondary), Ms. Tiffany Harvey were also present at today’s consultation.

