Studies, design complete for Wismar bridge upgrade -Minister Edghill

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

Residents of Linden, Region 10 have been assured that the Wismar bridge will be upgraded to accommodate the massive development on the cards for the region. This assurance was given by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P, last Friday.

He was delivering remarks at the contract signing and sod turning for the construction of the Linden to Mabura Hill Road. He dispelled rumours that government is constructing a massive road, but has no plans to upgrade the old Wismar bridge.

The minister said there is no way that a Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali led government would construct a road of that magnitude, and not consider the upgrade of the bridge.

Residents of the township were made to understand that “development comes in phases, and with development that comes in phases the Linden-Wismar bridge is only a matter of time. It is not if, but when, and that decision is not far from being announced.

The studies are there, the designs are completed, the bills are there, we know the price. It is just a matter of time,” Minister Edghill disclosed.

On May 20, government signed a $US190 million-dollar contract with Brazilian company, Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A. for the Linden to Mabura Hill road. The intention by government is to have an all-weather 24hr-access road from Lethem, Region Nine to Linden.

The contract signing signalled the fulfillment of another commitment made by the PPP/C, and is expected to have massive economic impact for not only Lethem and Linden, but the entire country.

The all-weather road will be 121 kilometres long and 7.2 metres wide with a two- lane carriageway. It will feature a shared cycle and pedestrian lane measuring 2 metres wide, along with 10 bus stops outfitted with ramps for persons with disabilities. A number of bridges and culverts will be replaced. Some 123 lights will also be installed along with nine vehicle rest areas.

