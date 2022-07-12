Terms of Reference for CoI into 2020 elections being finalised, must encircle all issues surrounding polls – President Ali

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali Monday said the Terms of Reference (TOR) for the Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections are being finalised.

President Ali asserted that the TOR must be all encompassing in that, “it must be in keeping with all the issues surrounding the March 2022 polls.”

The President was speaking to media operatives on the sidelines of the National Toshaos Conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

“The names [of the commissioners] are now out there so, the commissioners…the chairman I spoke to him a week ago and they are now working together, talking to each other, crystalising the terms of reference.”

The members include Chairman of the Commission, Retired Justice of Appeal, Stanley John; Former Attorney General, High Court Judge and Acting Justice of Appeal in the Eastern Caribbean, Godfrey P. Smith SC; Former Chair and Chief Elections Commissioner of India, Dr S. Y. Quraishi; and Former Chancellor (ag), Carl Singh OR CCH.

Dr. Afari Jayan and Dr. Nasim Zaidi will serve as resource personnel to assist the commission with its work.

On the question of when the COI will commence, President Ali said, “this is a process for the commissioners so I would not be able to give you that date now, but definitely work has started.”

Following five months of legal battles and numerous calls from the regional and international community, the APNU+AFC conceded defeat, making way for the constitutionally elected President Ali-led administration to assume office in August 2020.

The PPP/C Administration since taking office, had vowed to commence the groundwork to strengthen the country’s electoral system, which will close major loopholes.

It is anticipated that COI will provide a foundation for GECOM to fix the electoral system.

President Ali had also said that the findings will be used to hold persons accountable, especially if they are found to be involved in any attempts to rig the March 02, 2022 polls.

