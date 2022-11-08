Search

The PCT course offered by Queenstown private institution not part of MOH training programme

November 7, 2022

The Ministry of Health wishes to notify the general public that the Patient Care Technician (PCT) programme offered by Universal Emergency Care Inc. located at 145 Crown Street, Queenstown is not associated with the Ministry of Health nor is it part of the training programme offered by the Ministry of Health.

This facility is privately owned and the PCT certificate programme is being managed solely under this entity.

CATEGORIES
TAGS

COVID-19 Alert!

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, Guyana.