Theoretical driver’s exam to be done electronically

The theoretical examinations for attaining a driver’s licence will now be done electronically Chief Traffic Officer, Senior Superintendent Ramesh Ashram disclosed on Friday as he delivered remarks at the National Road Safety Stakeholders Forum.

On the sideline of the event, Ashram said the first electronic examination will commence in April. “The electronic examination as it relates to the theoretical part of the driving test will be conducted at the Felix Austin Police College but that is for candidates who purchase their learner driver package in 4A Brickdam and Traffic Headquarters.”

Chief Traffic Officer, Senior Superintendent Ramesh Ashram

Ashram also pointed out that results will be made available immediately after writing the examination which will be in the form of multiple choice questions.

He said this type of examination will erase any doubt of corruption while at the same time improving transparency of the examination.

However, before writing the examination, persons will need to present their identification cards, and will not be permitted to have in their possession any paper, pens or electronic devices. Persons found in possession with these items, will be disqualified immediately. If persons should fail the exam, a payment of $1,000 is required to rewrite the exam one month after the date of failure. The schedule for online exams will be published shortly.