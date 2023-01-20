Tuschen’s new model primary school for completion in two months

A new 8,800-square-foot primary school is under construction in Tuschen, Region Three and is expected to be completed in just two months.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar during the walkabout in Tuschen, Region Three

The school is being built with prefab materials to reduce overcrowding in the current primary school, His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced on Thursday.

According to President Ali, who was leading a walkabout exercise in the community, the new structure will address the overcrowding at the current primary school, which has a population of over 250 students on a double shift system.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during the inspection of the school

The head of state explained that this new model of building schools with prefab materials could extend to schools across the country.

“We’re trying to do it below a budget that will be remarkable. If this model works, then we have a new model in which we work to extend other schools around the country,” the president said.

He added that a school like this, if put out to tender, would cost close to $1 billion, but the government is aiming to complete the project for far less.

The school under construction

The school is being constructed by community labour in collaboration with several agencies. To fast-track its completion, a schedule with two eight-hour shifts is being implemented.

“This is a monumental task. It’s testing our engineering capability and testing our labour force capability. But this is how we have to work moving in the future,” President Ali noted.

The school will also be equipped with recreational facilities, water, sanitary, and security facilities. The government is also partnering with communities in the hinterland to provide the furniture for the school.

“Simultaneously, we have the communities in the hinterland making the furniture, so when the school is completed, the furniture is ready,” he pointed out.

Additionally, President Ali announced that another primary and secondary school will be constructed in the area through funding from the World Bank.

The Tuschen Housing Scheme is growing rapidly and is considered to be high-density.

The head of state noted that government has accelerated infrastructural development in the area in keeping with its plan to create wholesome communities equipped with all the necessary amenities.

In addition, to new schools, the government is investing nearly $2 billion to upgrade 20 kms of roads at Tuschen and neighbouring Zeelugt. Millions of dollars are also being spent on drainage and the construction of recreational facilities in the area.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and other senior technical officers accompanied President Ali.

