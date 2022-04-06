USC pays a courtesy visit to Minister Manickchand

A delegation from the University of Southern Caribbean (USC) on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand at her Brickdam office.

The USC delegation included the university’s president, Dr Colwick Wilson; Vice President of Student Services and Enrollment Management, Pastor Onesi LaFleur; Dean of the School of Business and Entrepreneurship,Sherri-Lyn Legall; and Director of the Guyana Campus, Ms Mignon Sancho.

Minister Manickchand was joined by Dr. Jacob Opadeyi, head of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

During the meeting, the education minister highlighted the government’s commitment to providing tertiary education through GOAL.

Through the government’s online scholarship programme, USC is currently offering bachelor’s degree courses in the areas of Special Education, Nursing, Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education and Nutrition and Dietetics. A Master’s Degree course is also being offered in Occupational Therapy.

The discussion also focused on collaborative ways to enhance and expand the university’s Guyana campus.

USC is a Seventh-Day Adventist university headquartered in Trinidad. In addition to Guyana, it has campuses in St. Lucia, Barbados and Antigua.