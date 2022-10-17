‘Work together to create a better Guyana’ – Min Edghill

Guyanese are once again being called on to work together to uplift and build the country, despite differences and challenges.

This was the message from Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, as he addressed persons gathered at the Anna Catherina Islamic Complex for the annual Eid Melaudum Nabi Programme on Sunday.

Minister of Public Works addressing the gathering at the Anna Catherina Islamic Complex

“Despite we have differences, despite we have different beliefs and practices, we are committed to using our faith, our beliefs, our teachings, not for the destruction of communities and the society and our nation, but we will use it for the benefit of building Guyana,” Minister Edghill said.

He noted that despite the challenges being faced worldwide, there are still people who embrace spirituality and morality.

A section of the Gathering

Minister Edghill noted that the ‘One Guyana’ initiative is open for all Guyanese, to be part of the development of the country and rise with the ‘tide’ of prosperity.

“One Guyana is not a political statement, it is something that we must take at the community level, at the regional level,” Minister Edghill said.

A section of the Gathering

“We must not allow a few as vocal as they might be, to define our future. We must be proud of who we are, we must be proud of what we believe, and we must be proud of what we represent and together we must be able to work to make Guyana better,” he added.

The minister said that all must work to create a better Guyana.

A section of the Gathering

“The majority of our people in this country want righteousness, the majority of our people want a good relationship, the majority of our people want us to live together, the majority of our people want to see respect for our elders, want to see love,” Minister Edghill said.

The programme also featured several presentations all aimed at celebrating the life and death of the Prophet Muhammad and spiritual upliftment.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

