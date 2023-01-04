Works to commence on Silica City this year

Works will commence in 2023 on the development of Guyana’s first smart urban centre ‘Silica City’ in the vicinity of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

This is in keeping with the government’s transformative agenda to create a sustainable and climate-smart housing area.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal

The idea was based on the need for Guyana to develop an urban centre to complement the city of Georgetown.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues during her weekly programme ‘Making the Case’ explained, “We will see the commencement of construction on Silica City in 2023 and I know a lot of people are also excited about that. We have a lot of migrants who are excited about returning home and being able to own a plot of land in Silica City.”

The government is focused on further transforming Guyana, through the application of globally established principles of sustainable development.

Some 3,800 acres of land have been identified for the immediate development of the new Silica City in the Soesdyke-Timehri area.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal highlighted the ministry’s aggressive housing programme and plans for 2023 which include the development of the new Silica City.

“Inclusive of that…for what we have advertised is that we have added the Silica City because we have to commence work, occupancy, and activities at the Silica City. This is something that we have been speaking about for the new city,” Minister Croal explained.

The Silica City development project is a brainchild of His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali who had proposed the city’s establishment while serving as housing minister in 2013.

The project seeks to address the problems of non-coastal urban settlement development and the effects of sea level rise and climate change.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues and a technical team during a discussion for the plans for Silica City back in August 2022

It will be a vibrant, sustainable, resilient, and modern city, in keeping with the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

The projected population for this new city over the next 20 years, will be approximately 50,000 or 12,500 households. It is expected that the city will be developed within the first five years to accommodate at least 3,125 families, or around 625 units annually.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

